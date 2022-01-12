Miss Universe, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu parades in New York street with a teddy coat

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Miss Universe 2021 adjusts to her new life in New York And it is that for the duration of the reign he will be in the City of Lights, because the organization pays him a flat in this place, in which the Mexican Andrea Meza was also.

The Hindu beauty queen just arrived here after spending Christmas and New Years with her family. Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu started 2022 in the cold of New York, with snowfalls, which enchanted Miss Universe, so she has shared this pleasant experience with her followers, she even did a catwalk on a New York street.

Sheathed in a white coat with some black prints with red, black boots, long earrings and long ironed hair, the beauty queen is seen walking along a park path where snow and trees can be seen on the banks, in the background the buildings of New York look imposing, while Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu walks, turns around and turns to the camera .

He shared the video on his Instagram social network, and put the post of “entering my media week. It’s cold outside, stay safe, said Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, who in recent days shared that he had not seen snow because in his native country this phenomenon is hardly appreciated, in India the monsoon is very common.

Another of the moments that Miss Universe 2021 shared with her 3.3 million followers on Instagram It was his ride on the New York ferry where you can see the buildings and the iconic Statue of Liberty. The beauty queen shared that she visited a Thai food restaurant. The site also featured images of Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu with his staff.

In recent days, the Hindu was photographed in her country by the paparazzi while traveling to New York after the New Year in a patterned green outfit, then in a pool in a lilac outfit and has shown the reason she was chosen as Miss Universe, the 21-year-old who took the crown on December 12.

A past post on Instagram, beauty queen Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu shared a photo in which she paired a mesh skirt with a knotted shirt-style blouse. The blouse had some embroidery on the front, huge ruffles along the shoulders and a net for the sleeves. She posed in front of the pool in her gold-colored pencil heels. The beauty queen decided to go for loose hair and glowing skin with elaborate mascara and brown lip gloss.

In another publication, the 21-year-old Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu showed how she got to the apartment in New York And she was clad in a shirt and pants ensemble along with pointed gold heels and minimal jewelry for an effortless touch, as she looked radiant.

