MLW files lawsuit against WWE – News and Results WWE Raw, Smackdown, NXT, AEW – PRWrestling

MLW is suing WWE and they released a press release to let everyone know what is going on in this situation.







Professional wrestling company Major League Wrestling (MLW) (MLW Media LLC), filed the lawsuit against World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE), alleging continued attempts by WWE to undermine competition and monopolize the professional wrestling market. by interfering with MLW’s business prospects and contracts.

As described in the complaint, WWE pressured third parties to abandon contracts and potential relationships with MLW.

MLW also alleges in the complaint that in early 2021, after MLW announced that it was in talks with VICE TV to broadcast MLW shows on VICE TV, a then-WWE executive warned VICE TV that WWE owner Vince McMahon , I was “angry” that VICE TV was broadcasting MLW shows and that VICE TV should stop working with MLW.







“WWE has been unfairly depriving its competitors of critical opportunities for many years, but their latest conduct has been even more unconscionable,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “I think we speak for the rest of the professional wrestling world when we say that this anti-competitive behavior has to stop.”

The case is titled MLW Media LLC v. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. MLW is represented by Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP.