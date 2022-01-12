MLW makes a serious lawsuit against WWE

MLW, one of the diverse professional wrestling companies, made a very serious lawsuit against WWE related to antitrust. Next, we provide you with details of the case.

MLW files antitrust lawsuit against WWE

Through a statement, MLW (Mayor League Wrestling) made official a lawsuit made against WWE due to alleged attempts to undermine competition and monopolize the market in professional wrestling. This is due to interference in MLW’s contracts and business prospects.

Here is a detailed quote from MLW’s complete lawsuit against Vince McMahon’s company:

“The professional wrestling company Major League Wrestling (MLW) (MLW Media LLC), today filed a lawsuit against World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE). The federal court’s antitrust lawsuit is based on WWE’s continued attempts to undermine competition and monopolize the professional wrestling market by interfering with MLW’s contracts and business prospects.

As described in the complaint, WWE pressured third parties to abandon contracts and potential relationships with MLW. WWE’s misconduct included the disruption of all levels of MLW’s business, including a major broadcast deal for MLW that would have been transformative for the company.

MLW also alleges in the complaint that in early 2021, after MLW announced that it was in talks with VICE TV to broadcast MLW shows on VICE TV, a then-WWE executive warned VICE TV that WWE owner Vince McMahon , was “angry” that VICE TV was broadcasting MLW shows and that VICE TV should stop working with MLW, the VICE TV executive replied that WWE’s conduct was illegal and an antitrust violation, and the WWE executive replied that it was not he could control McMahon.

“WWE has been unfairly depriving its competitors of critical opportunities for many years, but their latest conduct has been even more unconscionable,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “I think we speak for the rest of the professional wrestling world when we say that this anti-competitive behavior has to stop.”

WWE’s continued misconduct has hurt professional wrestling fans and competition in the professional wrestling industry. Through this lawsuit, MLW seeks to recoup its losses due to WWE interference and to prohibit WWE from future interference.

The case is titled MLW Media LLC v. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. MLW is represented by Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP. “

MLW has issued a press statement, revealing that they are filing a lawsuit against WWE.

