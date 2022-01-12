Moisés Caicedo is called in an emergency by Brighton in the face of the casualties of Enock Mwepu and Yves Bissouma | Ecuadorians Abroad | sports

The Seagulls indicate in a statement on their official website that they have withdrawn Caicedo from his loan period at Beerschot.

Brighton & Hove Albion reported this Wednesday of the return to the squad of Ecuadorian midfielder Moisés Caicedo, whose letter passes belongs to the English Premier League team, but who last August was loaned to Beerschot of Belgium for continuity.

“The Ecuadorian international returns to the Premier League squad, subject to international authorization,” Brighton posted on its official website.

The Seagulls point out that they have withdrawn Caicedo from his loan period with the Belgian team Beerschot and that his return is covered by an international authorization. This is because the 20-year-old tricolor was loaned until the end of the current season to the whole of the Belgian first division, that is, until approximately June 2022.

The urgent call is due to the casualties caused by the Zambian Enock Mwepu and the Ivorian-Malian Yves Bissouma, both midfield players.

Mwepu was injured last Saturday against West Bromwich in the FA Cup, while Bissouma is playing in Cameroon with the Malian team for the African Cup of Nations.

“With Enock Mwepu injured at West Brom and Yves Bissouma at the African Cup of Nations, we have called on Moses to give Graham an additional option in midfield,” Dan Ashworth told the club’s website.

Caicedo, an international with Ecuador since October 2020 when the South American qualifier for the Qatar 2022 World Cup began, defended Brighton’s shirt in a match in the England League Cup (Carabao Cup) against Cardiff City; he was also on the bench in the first two games of the current Premier League season.

However, manager Graham Potter could not offer him enough minutes in the Premier and the Brighton board decided to hand him over to the Jupiler Pro League in Belgium. With Beerschot, Caicedo had more than ten appearances in the league championship and a couple more in the Belgian Cup (Beker van België).

His contract with Brighton lasts for four and a half years and will end on June 30, 2025. (D)