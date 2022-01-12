Most In-Demand Skills for Freelance Marketing and Programming

European companies face a new challenge in this digitized world: not enough people with the right digital skills to drive transformation, which translates into trouble finding talent to fill tech jobs. This is why digital transformation continues to revolutionize the way the job market is understood.

It affects almost every facet of the market, challenging companies to address the ever-evolving talent requirements that are becoming increasingly specialized. Similarly, rapid technological changes also affect self-employed or freelance. According to Upwork, staying at the forefront of what the job market demands today undoubtedly requires investing in yourself.

In this way, many look for ways to continue learning and acquire new knowledge to update their resumes. From technology or programming to marketing and product management, in-demand jobs continue to change for freelancers. In the following list, we highlight the most in-demand skills for freelancers in the field of marketing and programming.

Top 10 Most In-Demand Programming Skills



Web design WordPress Web programming JavaScript CSS HTML PHP Shopify API Graphic design

Top 10 Freelance Marketing Skills in Demand



Social media marketing Community generation Facebook SEO B2B Marketing Instagram Market strategy Social networks Mailing Market research

Being self-employed can be wonderful – it gives you the freedom and control of your job and your schedule in a way that being employed full time cannot match, but despite all its benefits, the idea of ​​working for yourself own as the new normal has its problems. On many occasions, freelance workers are hired to save costs, reduce responsibilities and lack of commitment from the company.