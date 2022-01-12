Mother: 10 things you should know about the Turkish soap opera | Anne Turkey | Telenovelas nnda nnlt | FAME

“Mother” is one of the most successful Turkish soap operas internationally. After succeeding in Turkey, the fiction spread to Spain and other Latin American countries, managing to conquer the public with the moving story of Professor Zeynep and her student Melek.

Starring renowned actress Cansu Dere and child star Beren Gökyıldız, the Turkish drama tells the story of Melek, a 7-year-old girl who is abused by her mother and her boyfriend. Her life will change when she crosses paths with Zeynep, a teacher who arrives at the school where the girl is studying and realizes her difficult situation.

“Mother” (“Anne” in its original language) premiered in its home country of Turkey in October 2016 and ended in June 2017. However, the drama is still airing on various television networks with high ratings. Univisión will premiere this fiction on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, that is why here we tell you 10 things about this production.

The Turkish soap opera “Mother” stars Cansu Dere and Beren Gökyıldız. (Photo: Medyapım / MF Yapım)



10 THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT THE TURKISH TELENOVELA “MADRE”

1. Original issue

“Mother” or “Anne” premiered in its home country, Turkey, in October 2016 and ended in June of the following year, 2017.

2. “Mother” has only one season

The Turkish drama has a single season consisting of 33 episodes of approximately 2 hours each.

3. Original story

Unlike most Turkish dramas that tell a traditional love story; “Mother” explores various types of motherhood. This fiction will lead you to discover how love will bind the destinies of two lonely souls, when Zeynep and Melek meet face to face for the first time, a bond of sweetness will begin to be born between them, uniting their lives.

“Mother” tells the story of Melek, a 7-year-old girl who is a victim of abuse by her mother and her boyfriend. His life changes when he crosses paths with Zeynep (Dere), a teacher who arrives at the school where the girl studies and realizes her dramatic situation.

Seeing that no one does anything to help the girl, the teacher decides to protect her and, with Melek’s consent, feigns her death and kidnaps her, to start a new life together, as mother and daughter. Zeynep will do everything possible to give you the home and family warmth that you long for.

“Mother” premiered in its home country of Turkey in October 2016 and ended in June 2017 (Photo: Medyapım / MF Yapım)

4. The first international success of Beren Gökyıldız

The Turkish soap opera “Mother” marked the debut as a leading role on television for child actress Beren Gökyıldız, who was only 7 years old at the time. The little girl achieved recognition in Spain and several Latin American countries.

5. The most exported Turkish soap opera

“Madre” has been broadcast in dozens of countries with great audience success, earning the title of the most exported series of 2018 in Turkey, according to information from Univision.

6. The most watched Turkish soap opera

The Turkish soap opera “Madre” became the most watched Turkish fiction in Spain in 2018 after obtaining high audience numbers for Nova. The moving story of Professor Zeynep and her student Melek earned a special place in the hearts of television audiences.

“Mother” became one of the most viewed Turkish soap operas in various countries in 2018. (Photo: Medyapım / MF Yapım)



7. Based on a Japanese drama

“Anne” is based on the hit Japanese drama Mother, written by Yuji Sakamoto.

8. Production

“Mother” is a Turkish television series co-produced by MedYapım and MF Yapım for Star TV.

9. Awards and nominations

The Turkish soap opera “Mother” won the Tokyo Drama Awards in 2017. While Beren Gökyıldız took the Altın Kelebek award in the category for Best Child Actor.

10. Cansu Dere’s return to Turkish television

The success of “Mother” also meant Cansu Dere’s successful return to Turkish television after a long hiatus. In fiction, Cansu Dere plays Zeynep, the teacher who decides to run away with little Melek to save her from the physical and emotional abuse she suffers at home.

WHEN WILL “MADRE” BE RELEASED AT UNIVISION?

For a few weeks, Univision has been promoting the arrival of “Madre” (“Anne” in its original language) on its signal, the moving story starring Beren Gökyıldız and Cansu Dere. According to the chain, The fiction premiered on Tuesday, January 11 at 10 p.m. ET..