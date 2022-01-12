MTA receives aid of more than 6 billion

New York Senator Charles Schumer announced Wednesday that the MTA will receive a grant of more than $ 6 billion for the subway system, the largest ever awarded by the Federal Transit Administration.

Schumer said the money will save the subway system after being “on the verge of death” from the effect of Covid and the dramatic absence of passengers.

“The Federal Transit Administration is sending a check for $ 6 billion to the MTA-LIRR-Metro-North transit system,” Schumer said during a virtual press conference.

The funds are part of the $ 14 billion Congress awarded to the MTA as part of the Covid 19 relief bill passed last year.

Senator Schumer.

The grant will go to the city’s subway system, as well as the Long Island Rail Road and Metro North.

“We are grateful to Senate Majority Leader Schumer, the New York delegation and Governor Hochul for their continued support of public transportation,” said MTA Acting President and CEO Janno Lieber.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the MTA has suffered a huge drop in the number of passengers with the consequent impact on its income.

Likewise, it has incurred large extra expenses (cleaning, more staff, etc.) precisely due to the needs generated by the pandemic.

“Our subways, buses and railroads are the secret ingredient that keeps the region moving, helping rebuild New York’s dynamic economy while fighting climate change. This funding helps the MTA continue to provide world-class service and, in the short term, avoid rate increases, “added Lieber.

Schumer added that the funds give the MTA “deep, deep liquidity.”

“The bottom line now, the senator added, is that without the money we were able to raise, the subway system would never have recovered.”