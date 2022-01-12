New-generation Ford Fusion appeared without camouflage in the US.

Among its different versions around the world, Ford Fusion has managed to confuse with the arrival of its new generation.

After the news of the exit from the market of the traditional sedan Ford Fusion, the brand presented the novelties that it had prepared to give the model a new look without losing its identification. A new generation will arrive in the form of crossover.

Since last year it has been a fact of constant monitoring due to the interest of the new model and the expectation that the brand itself has been generating. Available in markets of Asia, Europe and America, the revelation It started with China.

In the Asian giant the Fusion or Mondeo as it is also known revealed a style adapted to trends imposed by SUVs which has dragged several sedans into this segment. There, a new name was chosen, and it was renamed Ford Evos.

Ford Fusion in Europe and America: next stop

Several months have passed and there is still no definitive date for the presentation of the new generation Ford Fusion in the western part of the planet. In Europe it has been hunted conducting tests covered in camouflage still but giving clear signs of his design.

The most recent are the photos that accompany this article in which the new sedan ‘crossoverized ‘ appear completely discovered. Looking certainly very familiar to the Chinese Evos, this sighting occurred in the city of Dearborn, Michigan gives new details.

For example there is a slight difference in the front of the vehicle with a smaller radiator grill and a different design of the bumpers and scout lights. Features slim LED headlights, floating roof, coupe line and behind, a prominent bumper.

Regarding its mechanical aspects there is not 100% clarity but this specific unit hunted in spy photos gives indications that it has a 2.0-liter engine. 245 hp of power. That’s because the badge gives it away. There is speculation about various hybrid powertrain.

Jessica Paola Vera García. Photos: Motor1



