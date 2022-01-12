New York cuts New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square

The rapid transmission of omicron has forced the authorities to take measures

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced this Thursday the details for the new Year Eve in Times square, for which it has approved additional restrictions to ensure a safe celebration. In addition to requiring a proof of full vaccination with a valid photo ID and be completely outdoors, attendees will also need to wear masks and the capacity will be reduced.

After consulting with medical experts, the mayor has approved these additional security measures that are intended to allow the celebration of New Year’s Eve with the maximum security possible. The City, in partnership with the Times Square Alliance, will continue to monitor the situation and take additional precautions and measures in the coming days if necessary.

Measures applauded

“New Yorkers have taken a huge step forward over the past year; We’re leading the way in vaccines, we’ve reopened safely, and every day we work to build a recovery for all of us, ”said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “There is much to celebrate and these additional security measures will keep the fully vaccinated crowd safe and healthy as we ring in the New Year. “

Related news

“New York is the best place in the world to celebrate New Year’s Eve and now it will also be one of the safest against covid & rdquor;” said politician Eric Adams. “The mayor has taken precautionary measures as we learn to live with covid and to fight the omicron variant, and New Yorkers and visitors can now enjoy Times Square and the rest of our city in 2022. “

“This year’s holiday season may not be what we expected, but we can still have a happy holiday season,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Dave A. Chokshi. “All New Yorkers should get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible. Use a quality face mask and stay home if you feel unwell, no matter how mild your symptoms are. “