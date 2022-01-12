New York restaurants featured in your favorite movies (and you can visit them)

Every visit to New York is a different journey. There are so many things to see and do in this city that it is impossible to cover the entire list. If you are one of those in love with The Big Apple, surely you enjoy locating yourself when you see certain areas of the city in a movie or series, right?

Read also: Movie scenes where the actors were really drunk

So why not take a new tour on your next visit? You can visit in real life the restaurants that you have seen in the movies that in a certain way pay homage to this great city. Here we leave you our favorites to relive those memorable scenes.

Katz’s Delicatessen – When Harry Met Sally

Obvious first on the list. If you don’t remember this scene with him “I’ll have what she’s having”, you didn’t see the movie. If you visit the place today, you will see a sign pointing to the table where the two characters sat. Katz’s Deli is a perfect example of a restaurant that was famous among New Yorkers long before the movie came out.

Serendipity 3 – Serendipity

The romantic movie from the early 2000s with John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale that excites us and gives us all hope. Here, the characters Johnathan and Sara, had a conversation about fate and its signs on a frozen hot chocolate which also seems like a lot.

Read also: The playlist of the best dance scenes in cinema

Café Lalo – You’ve Got Mail

The super cozy little cafe where Tom Hanks goes to meet Meg Ryan for the first time in the film is a key spot for the couple. A love that is given and resolved in this city made this small cafe famous, which offers many options of delicious desserts.

Magnolia’s Bakery – Sex and the City

A few years ago this bakery was a small outlet in the West Village that was very popular with locals for its spectacular cookies and cakes. If you are a fan of Sex and the City, you are a fan of New York automatically. That is why you will remember that in season three, Carrie and Miranda are sitting on the bench outside eating cupcakes and discussing the last one. crush of Carrie.

Also read: ‘The Notebook’ is going to be a musical on Broadway and we are dying of emotion

Coyote Ugly Saloon – Coyote Ugly

The rebellion movie of those of us who grew up in the 90s. Coyote Ugly is a classic saloon bar for cheap drinks and low-maintenance fun. Get ready to see exactly what you saw in the movie.