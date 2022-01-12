Ninel Conde’s jeans for a glamorous and rebellious look

Mexican actress and singer Ninel Conde is on tour in the United States. In each of her presentations, she surprised with her sensual outfits and while she performs her concerts, she does not stop posting each outfit on the networks for her fans: more than 4.9 million people follow her on Instagram.

Adding to her sexy and glamorous style is a detail she is proud of: her new blonde hair.

Owner of a privileged physique, thanks to a demanding routine of physical exercises, she boasts the most sensual and provocative looks for the stage. But apparently, he also does it when the performance ends and the lights go out for the public. At that time, the networks are his way of communicating with his fans and keeping them informed of every step he takes and of course, what he is wearing.

Therefore, this time he surprised with a video where it was shown in jeans. Let’s analyze your look.

New blonde hair. Fountain. The opinion

Ninel Conde and how to wear high impact jeans

The singer and actress born in Toluca de Lerdo, Mexico, uploaded a short video to stories on her official Instagram account that caused a fire in the networks: with a semi-rigid black cropped top with thin straps and pointed silver heels, Ninel Conde chose the most provocative jeans of all: skinny jeans.

But, be careful: the skinny ones jeans in ripped (or torn) version.

This model of Jean It gives that quota of glamor and rebellion while combined with the cropped top and the silver heels caused a sensation among the public.

It is not for less. The outfit is successful due to the general composition. Combined a model of skinny jeans hyper-tight ripped in a “cropped” key (short and with the ankle exposed) and high rise. These two characteristics of the Jean they make Ninel Conde look even taller and more streamlined.

The detail of the silver heels make this look a great look. Fountain. Instagram @ninelconde

The high waist lengthens the visible figure, marks the waist and cropped jeans they reveal more skin below, thus giving the feeling of greater stature and also stylize.

This pair looked amazing on her. They don’t call him “the killer hottie” for nothing.

When she published the videos recorded between one performance and another, she wanted to show herself how she looks on the streets, and did not believe that she would create such a stir on the networks: the comments multiplied and in addition to the attention the fashion item she was wearing, of course, thousands of compliments emerged from his followers.

We know that Ninel Conde She is a fan of the jeans and it even has its own line that it has been selling since 2016.

Did you know this facet of lover of the artist’s fashion hits?