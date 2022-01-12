Noelia clarifies if she will make adult content with Sabrina Sabrok

After the model Sabrina sabrok express that there was an approach with Noelia, for both to work on some content for adults, the singer also made her position clear and made a warning to Argentina.

Through a statement, the interpreter, who since 2019 decided to experiment in the business of eroticism, denies that there is an approach to work with Sabrina Sabrok, who has been in the world of porn for years and is looking for collaborators for the platform Onlyfans, and emphasizes that “there does not exist, has existed or will exist, not even the remotest possibility of any collaboration.”

In said communication, Sabrina is asked not to make any reference to Noelia in the media, since doing so again will act against her for the improper use of her image and name.

Noelia and Sabrina. Photo: Instagram.

Noelia, who created the adult platform last year Cherryland VIP, He took the opportunity to wish his fans a good 2022 and announced that surprises are coming very soon.

Cherryland VIP works in the same way as other subscription networks, each person registers by paying a certain time of permanence to be able to see the videos and photos of their content creators.

