NY announces plan to address shortage of truck and bus drivers – Telemundo New York (47)

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a plan Wednesday to help address the critical shortage of truck and bus drivers by significantly expanding the availability of practical tests for applicants for commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs).

The initiative would allow qualified third parties to offer the driving tests, creating more test sites across the state and expanding capacity at existing state-managed sites, reducing the time it takes for qualified CDL drivers to be on the road.

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, January 26 to hear and review comments on the plan.

During the public hearing, the DMV will provide an overview of the proposal that calls for a gradual implementation of this initiative that would initially allow other state agencies and authorities that have large fleets of commercial vehicles to begin conducting CDL road tests.

The second phase would include qualified private entities. DMV will establish a rigorous monitoring system to ensure that qualified CDL instructors safely administer practical tests in accordance with state and federal regulations. DMV will use the comments gathered during the public hearing to evaluate and develop an implementation plan.

As part of that effort, the DMV sped up the process for obtaining a CDL by eliminating the 14-day waiting period between the permit test and driving tests. The State also increased the capacity to administer practical tests and, through cooperation with county-operated DMV offices, to increase the assessment capacity of the written tests.

Additionally, New York opened new CDL test drive sites by partnering with SUNY, the Highway Authority, the New York Racing Association, and the Office of General Service to use large lots at its various test drive sites. For school personnel who had an existing CDL, the State established accelerated tests to obtain a permit that allows them to temporarily drive vans and buses.

Those interested in obtaining a commercial driver’s license can find more information at https://dmv.ny.gov/commercial-drivers.