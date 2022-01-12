NYC law requires employers to disclose wages for any job opportunity they advertise – Telemundo New York (47)

Under a new law passed by the New York City Council, which will take effect in April if not vetoed on January 14, employers will be required to include the minimum and maximum starting salary for any job opportunities they advertise.

According to Forbes, the bill, which passed with a 41-7 vote, states that employers who do not list the minimum and maximum wage ranges for the positions they offer would be engaging in discriminatory practices. The guideline applies to both private and public sector advertisements.

“The lack of wage transparency is discriminatory and anti-worker,” said Councilwoman Helen Rosenthal. “All New Yorkers should have the right to determine if they will be able to support themselves and their family when they apply for a job. It’s time to level the playing field and restore some dignity for New Yorkers seeking employment. “

The law was written, in large part, to help close the gender pay gap. It greatly benefits a candidate who earns considerably less than what is offered for a similar job at a competing company. But it could have some unintended consequences. A hiring manager or human resources professional may ask the applicant how much they are earning and may require proof of their compensation.

Although it is not illegal to share salary information with co-workers, corporations generally pressure their staff to be silent about it. Employees then do not know if they are significantly underpaid or well compensated.

That is why workers believe that knowing the compensation of co-workers and those of competing companies will empower them to take the appropriate measures to remedy their salary.