Operators demand Apple remove spy-preventing feature on iPhones

iCloud + includes, among its various options, a feature called ICloud Private Relay. This came with iOS 15, and it is a kind of VPN –although not exactly the same– that allows us to surf the internet without the internet service providers (operators), third-party companies or even Apple being able to “spy” on what we do.

It is a very useful —and free— function for iPhone and iPad users and allows you to not depend on third-party apps that offer VPNs. But nevertheless, some operators in Europe, the United Kingdom and the United States they are not very happy with this feature. In fact, they are asking the European Commission to force Apple to withdraw it.

According The Telegraph, Vodafone, Telefónica, Orange and T-Mobile, have sent a letter to the European Commission detailing that the iCloud Private Relay “may negatively affect the ability of operators to effectively manage telecommunications networks.” This iCloud feature also prevents networks and servers from accessing “vital network” data and metadata, as mentioned by the CEOs of the aforementioned companies.

The objective is that The European Union prohibits the Private Relay function of iCloud, as it happens in countries like China or Colombia. In these territories, laws prevent Apple from offering this feature to users. Therefore, it would not be strange to see a similar movement in Europe. In fact, the EU Digital Markets Law, which could come into force next year, could ban the use of iCloud Private Relay, but the operators want the system’s ban to be possible before then.

Operators are starting to block iCloud Private Relay from their customers

The aforementioned media assures that the European Commission has not yet responded to the request of the group of operators. However, and according to 9to5Mac, some of them have started to block the feature to their customers, who have seen an alert message in the iCloud Private Relay settings, through the iPhone settings. The message specifically says the following.

“Private relay is disabled for your data plan.”

“Your plan does not support iCloud Private Relay. With Private Relay disabled, this network can monitor your internet activity, and your IP address is not hidden from trackers or websites.”

ICloud Private Relay, remember, is not available in a number of countries, such as China, Colombia, the Philippines, South Africa, Egypt or Saudi Arabia, among others. Therefore, operators offering their services in these territories may block the function. However, iCloud Private Relay lock alerts They appear to come from companies operating in Europe, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

One of them is T-Mobile, who has ensured that the function is limited for users with a specific plan of “content filtering” (parental control). The operator, to establish which websites are appropriate or not, must obtain relevant information that iCloud Private Relay would block, so it makes some sense. However, and according to the aforementioned portal, some users who do not have the parental control option are also experiencing problems. In any case – and at least for the moment – it does not seem that Vodafone or Movistar have blocked this function from their users.