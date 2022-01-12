Orbelín Pineda completes his first training session with Celta and aims to make his debut against Osasuna

The first winter reinforcement of the team led by Eduardo “Chacho” Coudet could have his first minutes in LaLiga next Wednesday 19

The Mexican international, Orbelín Pineda, completed his first training session with his new Celta de Vigo teammates on Tuesday, in a session in which Argentine winger Augusto Solari also participated.

After several days exercising alone to fine-tune his set-up, the first winter reinforcement of the team led by Eduardo “Chacho” Coudet has already worked with the group, so he could have his first minutes in LaLiga next Wednesday 19 against Atlético Osasuna.

Orbelín Pineda in the Celta practice @RCCelta



Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, all in one place. It is now available. Subscribe NOW.

The coaching staff scheduled a physical work session for the squad after two days off. The other good news for Coudet is that the Argentine winger Solari has already overcome the plantar fasciitis that prevented him from playing the last games, so he will also reach the clash against the Navarrese team.

The doubt, therefore, is in the recovery of the midfielder Renato Tapia, who has returned to exercise alone with the physical trainer Álex Andújar. The Peruvian is still recovering from the knee sprain he suffered last week in the Cup match against Atlético Baleares.