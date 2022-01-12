Oribe Peralta announces his retirement as a professional player

The forward, at 38 years old, and not finding a new team, says goodbye to the fields

Oribe Peralta announced his goodbye from the courts this Wednesday, just when he turned 38 and after being separated from Chivas and not finding a good option to continue his career.

The historic Mexican striker, who debuted on the top circuit on February 22, 2003 with Monarcas Morelia, almost 19 years ago, made the official announcement through their social networks, as advanced ESPN.

Oribe Peralta hangs up his boots with Chivas as his last team Imago7

The attacker wrote “19 years of wearing the professional coat, plus a lifetime of dedication and devotion. This is my way of saying goodbye and above all thanking you, my hobby, and each of the people who made this dream possible. . ¡Valen Oro! “, A message that was accompanied by an emotional video.

The 2:22 minute video begins with a series of caricatured images from the beginnings of Oribe Peralta in football and his first experiences with the ball, which led him to fulfill his dream of being a professional.

“I was always tied to a ball. If you ask me, that has been the great success of my life. Soccer depends on a ball to be able to be and that’s how I clung to it, as if my existence also depended on it ”.

19 years of wearing the professional coat, plus a lifetime of dedication and devotion. This is my way of saying goodbye and, above all, of thanking you, my hobby, and each one of the people who made this dream possible. ¡Valen Oro! Https: //t.co/T1IDpzDThd – Oribe Peralta (@OribePeralta) January 12, 2022

In the clip, the now attacker reveals that although the ball gave him moments of joy, when he stayed to play until night with his friends, he was also present at the difficult moments in his professional career.

“The ball has been my confidante and my unconditional company. He has shared with me each of the shirts that I have had the honor of wearing, remaining faithful and stoic while listening to me speak of my happiness. The same as when I told him my frustrations and my battles ”.

“In his role as teacher, he has been severe. It has challenged my resistance like no one else, it is also the cause of the most painful blows that my body has received, and of the most serious falls I have suffered, which, far from being the ones that have fallen on the playing field, have been those products of that weakness, which sometimes lets you incarnate as if to see, and make you see, what you are really made of ”.

Peralta played in Morelia, León, Monterrey, Santos, Jaguares, América and Chivas, although this last stage in the Herd was the worst in his career, scoring only one penalty goal in 33 Liga MX games played with the Guadalajara team. as well as another so much more in the defunct Copa MX.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Peralta closed the message with a thank you to the ball for, in addition to being with him for a large part of his life, being his inseparable friend who brought him closer to millions of people in the 19 years that his career lasted, in which he added four MX Leagues, an MX Cup, two Concacaf Champions Leagues, a Gold Cup, a Concacaf Cup, a Pan American Games and a gold medal at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Oribe Peralta He will always be remembered for the two goals he scored against Brazil in the Final that Mexico beat the Amazonians 2-1 at Wembley to win the gold medal in 2012, as well as the mark he left especially among the fans of Santos Laguna and America, where he lived his best stage as a footballer between 2010 and 2018.