Oribe Peralta announces his retirement from football on his birthday

The historic forward Oribe Peralta announced his retirement as a professional this Wednesday, January 12, on his birthday, after being released from Chivas and not finding a new team during the winter transfer market.

The brush, who debuted as a professional on February 22, 2003, made the announcement this day through his social networks, hanging the boots to his 38 years, after 19 years of professional career.

Peralta made the announcement through a emotional video in social networks where you thanked football and to the ball everything that he offered him during his career, as well as to the different clubs in which he played.

“Soccer depends on a ball and that’s how I held on as if it depended on my existence. The ball is joy. Since we met gave me a dream“Said the now former striker.

19 years of wearing the professional coat, plus a lifetime of dedication and devotion. This is my way of saying goodbye and, above all, of thanking you, my hobby, and each one of the people who made this dream possible. ¡Valen Oro! Https: //t.co/T1IDpzDThd – Oribe Peralta (@OribePeralta) January 12, 2022

“Today that the whistle marks a game changer that leads me to continue my steps off the courts, I can only say thank you. Today that I take a new course, you keep rolling dear friend”.

In which teams did Oribe Peralta play?

El Cepillo began his career with Monarcas Morelia in 2003, he then went through the ranks of Lion in the extinct First Division A and after a season in the silver category he signed with Striped in 2004.

After passing through Striped came to Santos Laguna where in his first stage he did not have so many minutes of play and that is why he went to the ranks of Jaguars for a year and then went back to Saints to consecrate his career as’killer‘.

At Opening 2014 signed by America where he became an idol of the fans and scored more than 60 goals during the years he was before going to the Chivas where he culminated in his professional career.