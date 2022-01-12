Patrice Evra: “In the world of football, if you say you are gay, it’s all over”

Patrice evra, a former Manchester United full-back and international with the France team, referred to the homosexuality in the world of football, a taboo subject for many, in a meeting with the readers of Le Parisien on the occasion of the publication of his autobiography ‘I Love This Game’.

“In football, if you say you’re gay, it’s over”, said Evra, who remembered what happened while he was a footballer. “When I was in England, they brought someone in to speak to the team about homosexuality. Some of my colleagues said in that conversation: ‘It goes against my religion, if there is a homosexual in this locker room, he has to leave the club’ … At that moment, I said: ‘Let everyone shut up’. Can you imagine it? I’ve played with players who were gay … One by one, they opened up to me because they are afraid to talk about it in another way. There are at least two players per club who are gay. But in the world of football, if you say so, it’s over. “

Evra also referred to the figure of Mbappé, whom he always considers politically correct. The PSG player is always on everyone’s lips and has to continually answer questions about his future. “He has a good education. I would like to see Kylian get out of the way..

I want it, but it’s too clean and that’s hiding something. When I hear him speak, I feel like I am listening to a politician. I hope that on the pitch he thinks about the team and not his personal goals, because the star is the team, not a single player, “he said in ‘Le Parisien’.