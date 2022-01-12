Peruvian national team: this is how the lists of La Blanquirroja and the foreigners of League 1 were set up | PHOTOS | NCZD | SPORTS

The rosters of the Peruvian team and the League 1 foreigners team were confirmed, which will be measured this Wednesday, January 12 at the Videna facilities in a friendly match that will start at 9:30 in the morning. Through social networks, the Bicolor shared both lists with all the protagonists.

For the Blanquirroja, headed by Ricardo Gareca, there are footballers who are active abroad such as Pedro Gallese, Alexander Callens, Marcos López, Yoshimar Yotún, Sergio Peña, Edison Flores and Andy Polo. From the national level, Christian Ramos, Christofer Gonzáles and Jefferson Farfán stand out.

The adversary, who will be led by Carlos Bustos, Argentine coach champion of League 1 with Alianza Lima. In that team are the blue and white Pablo Míguez, Édgar Benítez and Arley Rodríguez. Other important names are those of Arquímides Figuera from Vallejo, Abdiel Ayarza from Cienciano, Donald Millán from UTC or Roberto Ovelar from Deportivo Municipal.

The list of the Peruvian team. (Photo: FPF)

The foreigners of League 1. (Photo: FPF)

To present the commitment, the FPF indicated in a statement that “Thanks to a joint effort with the Professional Soccer League, the meeting will take place at the Videna-FPF Sports Complex during the training hours of our National Team and will serve as preparation for the next friendly matches against Panama and Jamaica”.

The referees for the Playoffs

The Peruvian team, through a couple of FIFA letterhead documents, reported on the referees who will be in the matches against Colombia and Ecuador in the first double round of this year’s Qualifiers. Venezuelan Jesús Valenzuela will appear in the clash in Barranquilla on Friday, January 28. While the Brazilian Wilton Sampaio will be in charge of the commitment in Lima on Monday, February 1.

Valenzuela, 38, will be accompanied by his compatriots Carlos López (assistant 1), Jorge Urrego (assistant 2) and Ángel Arteaga (four referee). While the technology will be under the supervision of Brazilians Rodolpho Toski, the principal of the VAR, and Braulio Machado, the second of the VAR.

Sampaio’s 40-year-old team is made up of his compatriots Marcelo Van Gasse (first assistant), Bruno Boschilia (second assistant) and Luiz Flavio Oliveira (four referee). The first person in charge of the VAR will be the Venezuelan Juan Soto and at his side will have the Brazilian Rodrigo Figueiredo.

The Peruvian national team’s agenda

Sunday, January 16 / 4:00 pm Peru vs. Panama – National Stadium

Thursday, January 20 / 4:00 pm Peru vs. Jamaica – National Stadium

Friday, January 28 / 4:00 pm Colombia vs. Peru – Metropolitan Stadium

Tuesday, February 1 / 9:00 pm Peru vs. Ecuador – National Stadium