‘Piojo’ Herrera assures that if he had made the claim of Santiago Solari it would be a national scandal

Solari starred in a conflict in the comparison of America against those of the Strip, on the first day of the 2022 Clausura Tournament, by strongly claiming the whistling Oscar Mejía, for which he received a red card.

For the technician Miguel Herrera, if he had been the protagonist of the event that the strategist had Santiago Solari in America’s match against Puebla, it would already be a national scandal, but that is not the case.

Miguel Herrera with Santiago Solari in the technical area of ​​the Azteca Stadium Getty Images

“I do not know, I have no idea (about the sanction that could be imposed), the Federation is the one that makes the decisions, what is clear to me is that if it were that, Miguel Herrera would be a national scandal right now, but not it is and whatever the Federation decides …, we are thinking about Tigres and changing our behavior to be better and better “, Indian.

Until now, the Disciplinary Commission has not ruled on the sanction that the helmsman of the Eagles could receive, but the strategist of Tigers He reacted that way to what happened.



On the game that the felines will have this Wednesday against Saints, Miguel Herrera He said that he has his lineup ready and starting will be the reinforcements Sebastián Córdova and Jesús Angulo.

The cats will come out in that comparison with Nahuel Guzmán, Luis Rodríguez, Juan Sánchez Purata, Carlos Salcedo, Jesús Angulo, Guido Pizarro, Sebastián Córdova, Juan Pablo Vigón, Florian Thauvin, Carlos González and André-Pierre Gignac.

For this commitment, the felines will not be able to count on various elements, after Nicolás López and Jesús Dueñas continue their recovery by testing positive for COVID-19, While Javier Aquino and Raymundo Fulgencio They have already joined the practices after overcoming the problem of the same issue, but they will not travel to Torreón to work on physical aspects.