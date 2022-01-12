Piqué sends a warning to Real Madrid

Barcelona player Gerard Piqué assured that Real Madrid has a “high level”, although he considered that his team could “hurt” him in the Semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup that they will play tomorrow in Saudi Arabia.

“Real Madrid is a team with a high level but we think we can hurt them. At the Camp Nou this year, the fact that they took the three points was unfair for what was seen during the game, “he said in statements to Movistar +.

The Catalan center-back praised Real Madrid’s game, highlighting the midfielders Casemiro, Kroos and Modric, as well as the attacking pair formed by Benzema and Vinícius who, in his opinion, are at “a superlative level”.

However, Piqué was convinced of the possibilities of Barcelona to lift the Spanish Super Cup, a competition that he faces with “all the enthusiasm in the world”.

“It is a title and we have shown that we fight all titles the same. We really want to lift the cup and in the Semifinals we have a strong course that will be difficult. We are coming in a good time, we are growing and I am optimistic to be able to compete well, qualify and reach the final ”, he stressed.