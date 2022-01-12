POCO X4 NFC, the next best mid-range of 2022?

The POCO X3 NFC has been one of the kings of the mid-range in many western countries. Today we have very good news if you are thinking of renewing it or buying a new mobile: the LITTLE X4 NFC It is just around the corner. It is a matter of weeks before the terminal makes an appearance in the West. Xiaomi has just certified the device in the FCC, an agency through which, yes or yes, they must pass the smartphones that you want to sell in Europe or the US.

The POCO X4 NFC would arrive with MIUI 13 and Android 12

The FCC does not offer much detail on the features, so we cannot confirm the processor, camera or display of this future LITTLE X4 NFC. What we can know at the moment is that it will arrive with MIUI 13 and, most likely, with Android 12.

It will also include support for 5G and NFC networks. Beyond these details, everything is pure speculation. Xiaomi It is easy for him to make this device one of the best devices on the market, since its popularity, added to a good list of characteristics And an attractive price is a perfect equation.

One of the more powerful mid-range processors, a screen with a high refresh rate, a rear camera with good quality and fast charge above average. Now that the device has been certified to be sold globally, it is likely to be unveiled soon.

Priced between 250 and 300 euros could become the perfect choice for thousands of users who are looking for a mid-range smartphone. If all goes well, it may be possible to buy it in several western markets in February.

