Police reveal possible cause of death of Bob Saget

Bob Saget’s death will continue to be investigated for weeks, so in recent hours it has emerged that everything indicates that the artist suffered a sudden medical emergency, specifically a heart attack or stroke.

According to what was reported by the TMZ portal, police sources involved in the investigation consider that the position in which Bob was found and the lack of evidence supporting the use of drugs are the main reasons why they consider it to be a failure of the body. .

Bob Saget / Courtesy

Saget was reportedly found in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando hotel lying on his back on the bed, with his left arm across his chest and his right arm at his side. So the hand on the chest could indicate a heart attack.

On the other hand, sources close to TMZ revealed that the police are analyzing the revelation that the actor made last week in relation to the fact that he had fought against covid-19 recently, because it has been reported that the development of blood clots is a possible complication of the virus.

Given all these possibilities, it is difficult to determine a cause of death at this time, so it will be until the medical examiner obtains Bob’s toxicology results, which will take between 10 and 12 weeks, when the Orange Co. office can. make some confirmation.

Bob Saget / Courtesy

Regarding Bob Saget’s last hours, it is known that he performed a stand-up show in Jacksonville on Saturday night before making the 2-hour trip to Orlando.

Subsequently, the investigation indicates that the artist entered his hotel room at 2:17 a.m., and when his body was discovered in the room at 4:00 p.m., all the lights were off without any indication of alteration or problem during the night.

