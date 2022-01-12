President insists that “it is not time to talk about re-election”

“I repeat today that it is not time to talk about re-election, I said it a while ago, that this (will be discussed) in two and a half years,” President Luis Abinader responded this Wednesday, when asked about his possible presidential candidacy in the next elections.

The president offered these statements during an interview on the Color Vision program “Hoy Same” (channel 9), where he also rejected the possibility of modifying the Constitution of the Republic in order to alter the presidential terms.

Likewise, he assured that making these changes would be “crazy”, and that “he would never accept it”, indicating that there are conditions to debate modifications in the Magna Carta, without touching the issue of presidential terms.

Similarly, he indicated that he is willing to make alterations to the Constitution, but with the aim of consolidating independence of the Public Ministry, something that he has also mentioned on several occasions.

In the same way, he said that this would mean removing the Judicial Power from politics, underlining that this would represent a positive change for the country and the battle against administrative corruption.

“Here every public official is afraid. Are you afraid of how he is acting, and why are you afraid? Because I was looking towards the past and also towards the present, and that must be sealed beyond a presidential administration, ”he said.