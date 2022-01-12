Price of the dollar today, January 12, the peso manages to advance

Today Wednesday, January 12, 2022, the dollar is trading at 20,3503 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the registry of the Banxico, the spot interbank dollar closed this session at $ 20.3570 units. With this result, the Mexican currency recovers 4.89 cents, after three sessions in which it fell against the greenback. This is how the dollar is priced in banks in Mexico.

Price of the dollar in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.3570 – Sale: $ 20.3570

: Buy $ 20.3570 – Sale: $ 20.3570 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 20.68

: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 20.68 Banamex : Buy: $ 19.67 – Sale: $ 20.87

: Buy: $ 19.67 – Sale: $ 20.87 Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.71 – Sale: $ 20.61

Buy: $ 19.71 – Sale: $ 20.61 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65

Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.40 – Sale: $ 21.40

Buy: $ 18.40 – Sale: $ 21.40 IXE: Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65

Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 19.80 – Sale: $ 21.00

Buy: $ 19.80 – Sale: $ 21.00 Monex: Buy: $ 19.96 – Sale: $ 20.96

Buy: $ 19.96 – Sale: $ 20.96 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 19.99

Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 19.99 Inbursa: Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.90

Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.90 Santander: Buy: $ 19.41 – Sale: $ 20.94

Buy: $ 19.41 – Sale: $ 20.94 Exchange: Buy: $ 19.84 – Sale: $ 20.85

Buy: $ 19.84 – Sale: $ 20.85 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.10 – Sale: $ 21.10

Regarding the bitcoin, is currently at $ 43,898.0 with an upward trend in real time.

We reward you to read Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso opens session with an appreciation

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 23.30 pesos, for $ 27.91 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com on a daily basis.