Price shot! This Apple Watch with cellular connection is a unique opportunity

Take advantage of this incredible offer from Amazon and take home this Apple Watch with cellular connectivity.

The Apple Watch is an ideal accessory, and if we complement it with a cellular connection it allows us to become completely independent from the iPhone, being able to receive notifications and calls even if we are separated from it. This is one of the advantages of the Apple Watch with LTE connectivity, and now you can get one on the cheap thanks to this Amazon offer.

Its about Apple Watch Series 6 Cellular, an incredible device that shares the vast majority of functions with the new Apple Watch Series 7. Normally the GPS + Cellular version of the Apple Watch costs more than 500 euros, but now it can be yours for only 391.96 euros if you take advantage of this limited offer.

Know more: Apple Watch Series 6

If you want the Apple Watch Series 6 to arrive as soon as possible, and without shipping costs, we recommend becoming a member of Amazon Prime. The first month is completely free and you will be able to enjoy all the exclusive offers and all the advantages of Amazon Prime. You will enjoy your new Apple Watch very soon.

Apple Watch Series 6 Official Specifications

The Apple Watch Series 6 is an excellent watch, just as powerful and with the same features and sensors as the Series 7. These are the official specifications, it is one of the best watches in the world:

Measure your blood oxygen with a new app and sensor.

Monitor your heart rate and perform electrocardiograms with the ECG app.

The always-on Retina display shines 2.5 times brighter outdoors when your wrist is resting.

The S6 SiP chip is up to 20% faster than the Series 5.

5 GHz Wi-Fi and U1 chip (ultra-wide band). Monitor your daily activity on the Apple Watch and observe your progress in the Fitness app on the iPhone.

Record your workouts every time you go for a run, walk, swim, yoga, bike, dance, and more.

Swimming-friendly design, water resistant 50 meters.

Sync music, podcasts, and audiobooks.

It allows you to make and answer calls and send messages from the wrist if it is connected to the iPhone or a Wi-Fi network.

Featuring watchOS 7 with new dials, sleep mode and much more.

This year the differences of the new Apple Watch model are very few, so it is really worth saving almost 200 euros and get this version with cellular connectivity at a great price.

