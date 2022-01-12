‘Rebel’: Grettell Valdez will undergo a finger amputation to avoid cancer

Mexican actress Grettell Valdez She was diagnosed with cancer in a finger and, after the treatment, it seemed that everything was going well; however, that area was complicated again so that limb will have to be amputated.

“About four years ago I had cancer on my finger, which they removed. They made a graft and it disappeared. I recently went for a check-up and (the doctor) told me ‘there is a bit that I don’t like, I’m going to take it away from you and we’ll send it a biopsy ‘, I said’ ok ‘, “said the protagonist of “Rebel”.

In accordance with Grettell Valdez, His doctor performed surgery to remove this abnormality, but after performing a series of tests, they discovered what happens.

“They come out like sores, they make an appointment for my little surgery and, being there on the plate, ready, the doctor comes and says, ‘I’m not going to operate … in a week it expanded and it is not normal’ “he explained. “Luckily we already know what it is. It is a virus, it is a wart that I have inside that is expanded, which is a virus that transmutes cancer, so I am at peace, we already know what it is,” said the actress for the program ‘Today’.

Thus, Grettell Valdez prefers to have her finger removed before the cancer spreads through her body. “Yes they are going to have to remove a large part of my finger, but I don’t care,” he concluded.

Grettell Valdez: “No one in my family suffers from cancer”

In 2018, the actress Grettell Valdez revealed that he has cancer in his left thumb, but was surprised to have his diagnosis as no member of his family suffers from this disease.

“Mine, the truth, was a thing in a million”, said for the magazine Class in the mentioned year. “In other words, it was a wound that transmuted. No one in my family suffers from this disease, neither from my mother nor from my father, so it was very unlucky,” he added.

When cancer was no longer a threat in his life, he preferred not to touch that subject again. “That was in the past, it was in yesterday, so today I can tell it, I can say it,” he continued.

“I know what it feels like, I know what happens, the fears, the anguish that one lives at that moment because the word is very strong, the situation is very strong,” he said.

