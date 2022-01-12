Salinas Pliego offers to buy Banamex

Editorial Mediotiempo

After the announcement of the sale of Banamex by Citigroup in Mexico, in the media and on social networks they have begun to sound who the possible buyers would be and among them, banks and businessmen of the stature of Ricardo Salinas Pliego that they have the capacity to manage a bank the size of Banamex.

The surprise in the case of Salinas Pliego is that it was he himself who raised his hand to acquire the bank and through his personal Twitter account until made a small campaign offering to change the schedule and improve the attention of Banamex.

Let them say how much they want for their changarro and we see, @Citibanamex open from 9 to 9, 365 days a year ???? – Ricardo Salinas Pliego (@RicardoBSalinas) January 12, 2022

The most outgoing message published by the owner of TV Azteca (qwhich by the way has Banco Azteca among its ranks) was where he described as a “changarro” the Bank that has been put up for sale and has aroused mistrust among customers and workers.

“Let them say how much they want for their changarro and we see, Citibanamex open from 9 to 9, 365 days a year”Wrote the businessman, who likes to show his more extroverted side on social networks and where he has already received hundreds of messages.

The Citi group has decided to put the bank up for sale and some specialized media such as Reuters aim to Canadian banks, to BBVA and even Banorte like the financial groups that could make a purchase of such magnitude.

