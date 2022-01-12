Santiago Solari erased a star from America and paralyzed all of Mexico

Santiago Solari managed to erase another star from Club América and left the fans in Mexico with their mouths open.

Santiago Solari surprised Club América fans with a strong message by erasing another of the fundamental players in the tactical scheme that played in the last matches in Liga MX.

The Argentine strategist finds himself in the eye of criticism from critics of the entity and The Eagles and from the analysts of the Mexico tournament for his attitude that led him to be expelled in the debut in the Clausura 2022.

Faced with this situation, the former Real Madrid technical director ended up surprising Coapa fans by locating one of the referents indicated to leave the institution in one of the Liga MX clubs.

Despite the criticism filling his message box, Emanuel Aguilera had the confidence of his coach in the last participations in the Liga MX, but from the board they managed to give him place in the last champion of Mexico, Atlas FC.

Before the departure of Jesús Angulo, the arrival of another defender like the Argentine will serve so that Diego Cocca can structure the plans in a more complete way for the rest of the season.

Given this situation, there will be six exits that Club América will accumulate in this transfer market together with Ramón Juárez, Sebastián Córdova, Nicolás Benedetti, Nicolás Castillo and REnato Ibarra, but they were not able to replace it with the two reinforcements.