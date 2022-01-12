Atalanta continues to enjoy the scoring streak of Luis Ferdinand Muriel. After the weekend surpassed 100 goals in the major leagues, the Colombian attacker reported this Wednesday against Venezia in the round of 16 of the Cup Italy.

At 12 minutes into the game, the Colombian striker received a high ball entering the area and lowered it with his left shoulder, then left the defender and the goalkeeper watered with a feint and defined the goalkeeper’s right post with his left foot. Great goal from the Colombian.

See the both

