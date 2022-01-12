Shiba Inu is the new Dogecoin killer! Rumor has it that Shiba Inu will be worth a dollar

fot. freepik.com

The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency is one of the most unexpected and successful winners in the cryptocurrency market in 2021. The price of a single token that emerged as a dogecoin killer has risen more than any other cryptocurrency in the past 12 months, with some investors betting because his streak has just started. In this article, we asked if a Shiba Inu could cost $ 1 in the future and what that would mean for the market.

Launched in August 2020 by anonymous cryptocurrency users, the Shiba Inu token is based on the same Shiba Inu dog meme as Dogecoin, which was initially created as a joke. The creators of Shiba Inu describe it as an experiment in building a spontaneous and decentralized community.

If you are careful about the cryptocurrency market and events related to Shiba Inu and other cryptocurrency memes, you have surely wondered before if Shiba Inu can go up to $ 1. The token would have to go a long way from the current fifth decimal place, but we don’t take it for granted.

Although such an appreciation seems really unlikely, it is worth remembering how much Shiba Inu earned in 2021. During this time, its value grew by 44.6 million percent; At such values, a little over a million percent up or down doesn’t seem to make much of an impression. But can it really happen?

Its current data reflects values ​​such as around $ 0.00002714 and a definite drop to the one-day level.

Real-time chart of the Shiba Inu SHIBUSD cryptocurrency prices over a period of one day