Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman get engaged

London (CNN) – Simon Cowell and his longtime partner, Lauren Silverman, are getting married, a representative of the judge from “America’s Got Talent” confirmed to CNN on Wednesday.

The representative did not elaborate, but The Sun newspaper reported that the couple got engaged during a recent getaway to Barbados.

Cowell, 62, and Silverman, now 44, began their public relationship in 2013, shortly after Silverman’s ex-husband and Cowell’s close friend, Andrew Silverman, filed for divorce in July, claiming the couple was involved in an extramarital affair.

The creator of “The X Factor” and Silverman, a New York socialite, welcomed their first son, Eric, in 2014. Silverman also has a son from a previous marriage.

When asked previously on her “American Idol” co-star Ryan Seacrest’s radio show if she planned to marry Silverman, Cowell said, “Let’s put it that way, I wouldn’t expect her to be a single mom.”

The reality show executive told British magazine OK! in November he and Silverman are “closer than ever”, revealing that the “romance lives on” between them.

“Covid-19 was the real test,” he said.

“Like everyone else, we were locked up for a long time and that’s when you realize whether you really enjoy each other’s company or not. And we really, really did. So to answer your question … yeah, the romance lives on! ”

