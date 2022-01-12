Since when did Chivas fail to score three goals in the first half?

The Flock had no mercy on the Sinaloans and from the beginning they showed their forcefulness.

The Chivas of Guadalajara exceeded expectations in their debut within the Clausura 2022 Tournament, because they not only thrashed Mazatlán 3-0 at the Akron Stadium, They also broke a streak of more than two years without being able to score three annotations in the first half, so it was a pleasant surprise to see true forcefulness in the Guadalajara team.

The Sacred Flock showed its offensive ability in the first duel of the new campaign with the goals of Ángel Zaldívar from a penalty, Eduardo Torres and Alexis Vega, the latter with tremendous definitions at the angle they left without opportunity to the goalkeeper of the Sinaloans, Nicolas Vikonis.

With this the Chivas managed to secure the victory and put the first three points in the bag, but they also recalled what happened in the Day 18 of the 2019 Apertura Tournament when they went to rest 3-0 over the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro, which were the work of Alexis Vega, Eduardo López and Alan Pulido.

That is why in Guadalajara This victory must be celebrated twice, taking as a reference that the fans She came out more than happy from the Giant of Zapopan with the desire that this good functioning prevail in the rest of the matches, where they will have a visit to Pachuca next Sunday for Matchday 2.

In this sense, the strategist Marcelo Leaño assured that the win against Mazatlán should be taken with measure, since this triumph must be confirmed on the court of the Hidalgo Stadium within a contest that will be the outside test for both the sports director, Ricardo Peláez as for the rojiblanco helmsman himself, who at least has already deluded the chivahermanos.