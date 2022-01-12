Spanish Super Cup 2022: Barcelona vs Real Madrid live online today the Classic of the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup in Arabia

FC Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid | 81 ‘| Modric leaves and Valverde enters.

FC Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid | 79 ‘| CLOSE! Good action for Barcelona, ​​but Pedri was out of place.

FC Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid | 78 ‘| Depay enters through Gavi.

FC Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid | 76 ‘| Corner kick for Barcelona. They charge fast but Madrid is well placed in their area.

FC Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid | 74 ‘| Barcelona dominated more in the second half. But Madrid found better actions in the last minutes and is already close to the final.

FC Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid | 72 ‘| GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOl! Benzema added the second goal and he took a detour to push her.

FC Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid | 69 ‘| TO THE STICK! Benzema with a huge individual action almost sent her to save to the second post.

Benzema off the post pic.twitter.com/W3p1uW8YoR ? ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 12, 2022

FC Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid | 68 ‘| Asensio left and Rodrygo entered.

FC Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid | 67 ‘| Loss of Alves who takes Viniicus and serves for Benzema. The Frenchman could not finish off comfortably.

FC Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid | 66 ‘| Xavi sent Ansu Fati to the field and Luuk de Jong left.

FC Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid | 64 ‘| Ansu Fati prepares to return to the courts.

FC Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid | 62 ‘| Asensio’s accidental stomp on Alba. The culs player hurts his ankle.

FC Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid | 61 ‘| Modric ran to take the ball from Abde. The Croatian came down in great shape.

FC Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid | 58 ‘| UFFFF! Casemiro came very close to touching the area for Benzema but the defense recovered in time. Great move by the Brazilian.

FC Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid | 56 ‘| Long stroke for Kennedy who does not prosper too much. Madrid is passing oil to set foot in the area again.

FC Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid | 54 ‘| Dembl shot but went wide. Warn Barcelona again.

FC Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid | 53 ‘| Barcelona takes possession of the ball in these minutes, Real Madrid waits in the middle block but they do not recover.

FC Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid | 51 ‘| Repeated fouls by Alves and he is booked.

FC Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid | 50 ‘| De Jong had a shot that almost made the second goal.

FC Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid | 49 ‘| UFFFF! Nice shot by Pedri that just goes astray.

FC Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid | 46 ‘| Abde and Pedri entered. Ferran Torres and Frenkie left.

Pedri is back for Barcelona pic.twitter.com/76FhzMCFI7 ? ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 12, 2022

FC Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid | 45 ‘| START THE COMPLEMENT!

FC Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid | 45 ‘| TO REST! Barcelona closed better and was tied. For now there are overtime.

FC Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid | 44 ‘| Xavi with constant indications to his clients. Ask for more pressure.

FC Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid | 42 ‘| GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL! De Jong sends her to save after a Dembl center. Miitao had a huge mistake.

Luuk de Jong scores in El Clasico Thats three in his last three matches! pic.twitter.com/7Xxrpj1EWE ? ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 12, 2022

FC Barcelona 0-1 Real Madrid | 40 ‘| NOOOOOO! Dembl got into the area and had to shoot but preferred to cut back and no longer had an angle.

FC Barcelona 0-1 Real Madrid | 39 ‘| Asensio returned from outside the area but the goalkeeper saved without problems.

FC Barcelona 0-1 Real Madrid | 37 ‘| Madrid is beginning to feel comfortable in their field again, but it has no longer disturbed Ter Stegen in these minutes.

FC Barcelona 0-1 Real Madrid | 35 ‘| MILITAO! Ferran put the ball in the small area, but the center-back rejects in time.

FC Barcelona 0-1 Real Madrid | 33 ‘| Madrid now have problems to circulate in the middle of the field. Barcelona is improving in pressure.

FC Barcelona 0-1 Real Madrid | 31 ‘| Alves foul on Vinicus. Accelerate Barcelona to recover. Then a great play by Gavi that ends in a shot that Courtois controls.

FC Barcelona 0-1 Real Madrid | 29 ‘| DE JONG! Luuk shot very weakly and Courtois caught. Downtown Ousmane.

FC Barcelona 0-1 Real Madrid | 27 ‘| Real Madrid is inspired and plays better. While Barcelona now tries to regain possession.

FC Barcelona 0-1 Real Madrid | 25 ‘| GOOOOOOOOL! Benzema for Vinicius and Madrid goes to the front. Busquets was wrong.

A man in top form, Vinicius Jr.

A huge goal in the Spanish Supercopa! pic.twitter.com/kqiVi5HvEQ ? ESPN (@espn) January 12, 2022

FC Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid | 24 ‘| Barcelona with high pressure but does not have much fruit. The best movements are from the white team, which with the movements of Benzema and his support has been able to enable the attackers.

FC Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid | 21 ‘| The culs fail to build against speed and the touch fails them in three quarters. So far very little in this instance of the Blaugranas.

FC Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid | 19 ‘| Against Madrid, Barcelona was left badly stopped and after a good move to dismantle the culs players, Asensio shot from above.

FC Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid | 18 ‘| Corner shot for Bara. They tried to build the play from below but it did not prosper.

FC Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid | 16 ‘| Real Madrid is trying to incorporate more players on offense in these minutes. But they are not fine in three quarters Barcelona closes well.

FC Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid | 14 ‘| Busquets filtered pass that goes through the bottom.

FC Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid | 12 ‘| Again Modric activated Vinicius, the attacker reached the area and fired but Stegen caught. Arajo was resentful.

FC Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid | 10 ‘| Barcelona tries to press high and touch the ball calmly. Just after a good disparate play De Jong but very weak.

FC Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid | 08 ‘| ASENSIO! Shot from the attacker going overhead. Vinicius touched him the ball and the Spaniard finished. Good recovery for Madrid before.

FC Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid | 06 ‘| Carvajal center that goes by Busquets and takes Ter Stegen.

FC Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid | 04 ‘| Barcelona has complications to reach three quarters, Madrid intercepts on time. But the culs keep possession.

FC Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid | 02 ‘| Nice pass to activate Asensio, Modric began to weave. The play ended in a deflected shot from Benzema.

FC Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid | 00 ‘| START THE PARTY! The ball is already rolling.

FC Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid | PREVIOUS | The teams take to the field. The spotlight on Ferran Torres, who debuts today.

FC Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid | PREVIOUS | Teams are ready to hit the field. Real Madrid are looking for their fifth victory in a row against the culs.

Dani alves He is going as a starter and has had an immediate impact in this new stage with Barcelona. Today he dreams of giving the bell in the Clsico, although in front he has a rival who will put his defensive capacity to the test, where he has lagged since his debut.

Barcelona arrives as the ‘underdog’. The culs arrive with a 26 percent chance of winning today. While the tie and probability of lengthening are 26% the same. The chance that Madrid win in 90 minutes is 48%.

Xavi Hernndez has already experienced the bitter taste of being left out of the Champions League. But today he has the opportunity to deliver a coup of authority in his first Clsico as coach of the culs.

As a player, Xavi knows in a vast way what it is to beat Real Madrid. Today he hopes to convey that to his players.

These are the players chosen by Ancelotti. There are no surprises in the starting box.

XI of Real Madrid | Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Vinicius, Benzema, Asensio.

Xavi has announced his chosen ones to play as starters tonight. Ferran Torres will start from the start, despite the fact that he has come out of the coronavirus contagion and has not made his official debut. De Jong remains in the eleven. However, Sergio Dest is out of the substitute bench, a sign that he is more out than in the team?

XI of Barcelona | Ter Stegen; Alba, Arajo, Piqu, Alves; Frenkie De Jong, Gavi, Busquets; Ferrn, Dembel, Luuk De Jong.

The two greats of Spanish football are looking for the first final of the season in Riyadh and they do so by showing two completely different images, as demonstrated by the abysmal league difference and the presence of those in white in the knockout stages of the Champions League and the of Barcelona in the indefinite round of the Europa League.

At stake is a final, which gives the option to lift the Spanish Super Cup next Sunday, a prize that comes from the hand of being able to land a direct blow to the eternal rival, the one that can take Barcelona to the canvas or Real Madrid to the corner of doubts and ghosts.

Hello everyone and welcome to the live match of the Semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup. Today in one more edition of the Clsico, Barcelona and Real Madrid face off in Saudi Arabia.

In one of the most important tests of the season, Xavi Hernndez’s team is measured against Ancelotti in a crossover of totally different styles. Likewise, Madrid wants to consummate its great moment in the campaign with a ticket to the fight for the title.

The ‘meringues’ are more than inspired. In October they managed to prevail at the Camp Nou by a result of 1-2, but they were also the broad dominators of the party.

Now, from the cul side, they have warned that this outcome will be very different. With Ferran Torres and Pedri recovered, Xavi can use his hand to surprise. But the great figure to follow today is Karim Benzema.

It will undoubtedly be a game of multiple emotions that no one wants to miss, where the best actions can be followed by BRAND Claro USA.