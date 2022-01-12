Spanish Super Cup: El Clásico and millions of Euros in Arabia

The Spain Supercup will be defined, for the third time in its almost 40 years of history, more than 7 thousand kilometers away from Iberian soil, away from the fans of the four clubs (Barcelona vs. Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid vs. Athletic) that the they will dispute in the King Fahd International Stadium, in Riad, the capital and largest city of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which in 2019 signed a three-year contract with the Real spanish soccer federation (RFEF), to bring this small tournament to its territory.

According to him portal 2playbook, the RFEF receives annually more than 30 million euros, about 720 million pesos, for exporting this competition. But not only that, according to the same information, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia got that the Super Cup was played until the end of this decade, after getting a renewal for three more years and an extension for four editions until 2029.

Yes OK this strategy is not liked and has been criticized for the Spanish fans, to the coffers of the RFEF he will leave, in case the entire contract is fulfilled, profits up to 320 million euros in the next eight years, according to 2playbook.

Two gauge saucers

In this third edition under the new format and the second held in Saudi Arabia, since last season due to a pandemic it had to be held in Seville, the four most winning clubs in the history of Spanish football face off, opening this Wednesday with The Classic between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The other dish will star on Thursday, January 13, Athletic Bilbao, champion in the 2020-2021 edition of this tournament, and the Atlético de Madrid, team that arrives as monarch of the first division, and that has been seven years without being able to conquer this trophy which he has only won twice.

The winners of both series will meet in the Final on Sunday, January 16. All three games will be held at the King Fahd International Stadium, stadium inaugurated in 1987 that has a capacity for 67 thousand spectators.

Barcelona, ​​the winner of the Super Cup

From 1982, year in which this competition was born, the Barcelona is the club that more times he has won with 13, noting that the last eight were raised between 2005 Y 2018, a golden age for the Catalan team, which entered this dispute after winning the 2020-2021 edition of the Copa del Rey.

Real Madrid follows with 11 titles, Bilbao with three and the Colchoneros with two. Other teams that have won it are Deportivo La Coruña (3), Valencia (1), Seville (1), Real Zaragoza (1), Mallorca (1) and Real society (1), which after being the first team to win it, has not won this crown again.