Spanish Super Cup: FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid, schedules and TV channels to watch live | Football | sports

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona meet on Wednesday in Riyadh in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup, in Xavi Hernández’s first classic as a Barça coach in search of his first title at the helm of Barça.

The Super Cup returns to Arabia two years after Real Madrid beat Atlético on penalties in the 2020 final in Yedá (east), playing the 2021 edition in Spain due to the pandemic.

The trophy will play its third edition in its new four-way final format, which will face the second-placed merengue team in the last league against Barça, current Copa del Rey champions, in the first semifinal.

On Thursday, Atlético de Madrid, current league champion, will face Athletic de Bilbao, finalist in the last Copa del Rey and winner of the 2021 Super Cup.

The two matches will be played at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, which will also host the final of the trophy next Sunday.

The 30,000 tickets have already been sold (slightly less than half the capacity of the stadium due to the pandemic) put on sale for Wednesday’s classic, the first official played outside of Spain.

The merengue team, current leader of the Spanish championship, seems to arrive in a better position than its Barça rival, sixth in the championship in Spain, 17 points behind Real Madrid.

TV channels to watch live

Sky HD for Mexico

DirecTV for Ecuador, Venezuela, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Argentina and Uruguay.

GUIGO, Star +, Claro, ESPN and Claro for Brazil.

Schedules to see live

11:00 from Tijuana and Los Angeles

1:00 PM from Mexico City, Chicago

14:00 from Ecuador, Colombia, Peru and New York

15:00 from Venezuela and Bolivia

16:00 from Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil

19:00 from England and Portugal

20:00 from Spain, France, Italy and Germany

Cautious meringue

“In theory we could be favorites, but there is theory and practice,” warned, however, the Italian coach on Saturday after beating Valencia 4-1 in LaLiga.

“Barça will always be a rival for Real Madrid, they are not called classic for nothing,” added Ancelotti, who will return to bet on Wednesday the Frenchman Karim Benzema and the Brazilian Vinicius as his attacking partner.

Benzema leads the league scorers table with 19 goals, followed by ‘Vini’ with 12, while the best Barcelona scorer is Memphis Depay with 8 goals.

“It is an important competition, the first of the season and everyone wants to win it, and so do we,” warned Ancelotti.

Faced with the experience in classics of the veteran Italian coach, his Barcelona counterpart Xavi Hernández will debut in a one as a coach, after many disputed as a player.

The former Barça midfielder expressed on Friday his hope of giving “a blow on the table in the Super Cup”, but the draw against Granada on Saturday in the last minute has fallen like a jug of cold water.

‘Change the chip’

“You have to change the chip,” warned Xavi, who once again emphasized the mistakes of his team, arguing the youth of his team and asking for patience.

In addition to being able to count on Pedri and Ferran Torres, overcome in extremis the coronavirus, Xavi has included in the trip the Uruguayan central Ronald Araujo, the Dutch Frenkie de Jong and the young Ansu Fati, despite not having the medical discharge of their respective injuries .

A victory against Real Madrid would be a boost and a move to the final of a Super Cup, whose transfer to Saudi Arabia, an ultra-conservative kingdom highly criticized by human rights defenders, continues to divide opinions.

“That he goes to another country to play has the sense that we all know it has. It makes no sense to go there to play a game that had to be played here, ”Athletic Bilbao player Raúl García said on Monday, pointing to economic interests.

The Spanish Federation (RFEF) signed a contract to play the Super Cup in Arabia for three years for 120 million euros (136 million dollars).

At the same time, Amnesty International asked the participating teams on Monday for “a gesture in favor of women’s rights” in the Arab country.

The controversy over the rights of Saudi women (who were authorized to access the Super Cup matches in 2019) had splashed the first edition of the Super Cup in the Arab country. (D)