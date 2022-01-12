Sporting Kansas City confirms removal of Alan Pulido for 2022 MLS season

Bad news for Sporting kansas city and Alan Pulido, since just over a month into the 2022 MLS season, the US team confirmed that the Mexican forward will miss the season due to injury.

Through a statement, Sporting Kansas City confirmed that Alan Pulido suffered a left knee injury, which will force him to undergo surgery next Monday, January 17, the same as lor it will keep out of the courts for a long period.

The recovery period after surgery is expected to be between nine and 12 months.Thus, the Mexican national team will practically miss the entire MLS season due to the adjustment made to the calendar due to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Thus, Alan Pulido will have a long period of inactivity, as the MLS will end in November and then return until 2023, which will leave the Sporting Kansas City player out of the court for more than a year.

Sporting Kansas City prepares the start of preseason

It will be next January 17 when the team led by Peter Vermes reports to the preseason work in Arizona, where he is expected to hold some friendly duels prior to his season debut against Atlanta United in the first week of MLS 2022.

