Stefi Roitman and Ricky Montaner spoke for the first time after their marriage

After their wedding and before embarking on a trip to Miami, Stefi Roitman and Ricky Montaner spoke with Intrusos (America)

After the marriage that the country spoke of, Stefi Roitman and Ricky Montaner they returned to Miami. The newlyweds undertook the trip to Florida where they reside, and from where they will leave for their honeymoon. Although in tune with the secrecy that surrounded the entire celebration, they did not want to release too much pledge on the date and much less on the chosen destination.

The musician and the actress were approached at the Ezeiza Airport by Rafa Juli, the stubborn chronicler of Intruders, who searched at all costs for some words without being very successful in the extension of the answers. For example, Ricky defined the marriage as “spectacular”. When he went in search of Stefi, to try to know the destination of the honeymoon, a secret kept under seven keys, he did not have much luck. “We go to the top. To the beach “she answered enigmatic. “We are going away from the world,” added the musician.

Asked if she had a romantic vision of the wedding celebration, Stefi affirmed: “It was totally Susanita, after a bit it passed me by and she came back a little while ago. Very excited, more than I dreamed of. It was a beauty ”, he assured in relation to the celebration held last Saturday in an imposing ranch located in Exaltación de la Cruz, about 80 kilometers north of the City of Buenos Aires.

Stefi Roitman published the first photo of her wedding with Ricky Montaner (Instagram)

“I see you very much in love,” the journalist said to the musician. “I am madly in love. My wife is heaven itself. All my songs have to do with her. Since i met her”, Affirmed, in a ping pong with the chronicler. And when he asked Stefi for a song by Ricardo that represented his love, he chose one by Montaner Sr.: the hit “Tan enamorados”.

With a very informal look – he with a yellow kangaroo jumpsuit and striped pants, she with a colorful T-shirt with the phrase “Less ego, more soul” (less ego, more soul) – the couple took their large luggage of suitcases and guitars and they He arranged to carry out the pre-shipment procedures. And then, before heading to Miami, they answered the last questions about one of the topics that made the most noise in the previous one.

During the celebration, access to the press was not allowed and cell phone use was restricted to the family’s small table. In fact, it was Stefi herself who shared the first image of the couple as newlyweds. Throughout the celebration, the relatives were uploading photos and videos of their respective accounts. But it is not the only material there is for the wedding. Each move was filmed by a professional crew, the issuance of which is still a mystery. According to Ricky, the material is going to be broadcast on the Montaner reality show. “There is no date yet, but there you will be able to see all the details of the party”, He pointed out, and assured that for that reason they did not sell images to any media.

Part of the intimacy of the wedding recorded by the relatives themselves (Instagram)

We will have to wait then to see in high definition some of the videos that transcended on social networks and that showed the improvised recital that took place during the celebration. For example, the version of Tini Stoessel from “Memory” together with the host of the day and his brother, who make up the famous duo Mau and Ricky, a song they released two years ago.

Others who sang at the wedding were the couple of the moment, the ragman Duki and the singer Emilia mernes, who made the public jump with “As if it didn’t matter”, the hit from which the rumors of a courtship between the two arose. But that was not all, because after Mau and Ricky they took the microphones again, but this time they did it with their brother-in-law Camilo, married to Evaluna Montaner, and the Colombian Manuel Turizo, to dazzle those present with “Unknown”.

