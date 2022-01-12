Stephen Curry says his Warriors would have defeated Michael Jordan’s Bulls

The NBA star, Stephen Curry ensures that your Warriors with Kevin Durant would have defeated the Bulls of Michael Jordan from 1996.

The three-time champion of the NBA he sat down for an episode of “Actually Me” on GQ, where he answered a series of questions. When asked through a comment on Instagram if his dynasty of the Warriors With Kevin Durant he could defeat the best team in NBA history, this is what he replied:

Comment: “I have to ask, do you think the Warriors with KD could have beaten the 96 Bulls in a seven-game final?”

Curry’s response: “Absolutely. Obviously we’ll never know, but you put us on paper with them, I like our chances. I also say Warriors in six ”.

Steph’s taking the Warriors with KD over the ’96 Bulls 👀 pic.twitter.com/gSqeanttBA – NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 11, 2022

We all remember when this team dominated basketball during the Warriors’ back-to-back Finals victories with current NBA leading scorer Kevin Durant.

There’s no question that the Warriors were a historically good team, losing just one game to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016-17 finals before sweeping them in the 2017-18 finals. Many believed they would have completed the three-time championship without the serious injuries to Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant, which helped lead the Toronto Raptors to the first NBA crown at the end of the 2018-19 season.