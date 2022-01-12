Steve Jobs’ 3 Golden Rules for Really Effective Business Meetings

Steve Jobs revolutionized the corporate world



The Work meetings they can be a good way to get a project off the ground or generate creative ideas. However, often are not done effectively and can waste a lot of time and money.

There is no shortage of ideas on how to make meetings more productive, from conducting meetings while walking outside to writing down ideas instead of speaking out loud.

In this regard, there are some key points that experts tend to agree on. A report from Business Insider highlights that Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple, was one of those who sought to make their meetings more efficient and who explained the three simple rules that he used to do it.

Meetings often end up being unproductive when there are too many people present. More people means more chances for interruptions, more noise, and therefore misunderstandings.

Jobs openly told White House officials that he did not plan to go to a meeting with Barack Obama because the guest list had gotten too long, he reported The Huffington Post.

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Sheryl Sandberg have adopted the Jobs method

Jeff bezos, founder of Amazon, also believes that meetings are less productive when too many people attend. Uses his “Rule of the two pizzas” to judge this. The idea is that you shouldn’t have a get-together if two pizzas aren’t enough to feed everyone.

Elon musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, actually encourages people to leave meetings if they are not contributing something meaningful to them. “It is not rude to leave. It’s rude to make someone stay and waste their time, ”he said.

To help people stay focused, meetings should be no more than three items on the agendaOtherwise, it is easy to lose focus and end up discussing things that are not related to the most important points of the meeting. It is also extremely difficult for humans to recall large amounts of information in a single session.

To prove this, two British psychologists, J. Blackburn and EJ Lindgren, recorded a discussion at the end of a meeting of the Cambridge Psychological Society. Two weeks later, they asked attendees to write down what they remembered from the meeting.

It is extremely important to have a clear and concise agenda distributed to all who will attend the meeting.

The average number of items remembered by each person was only 8.4% of what was actually recorded. 42% of the recalled items were recalled incorrectly. Many of the things they remembered never said or said at another time.

It is extremely important to have a clear and concise agenda distributed to everyone who will be attending the meeting so that each individual can prepare to contribute something and avoid straying.

Business meetings require concise agendas

“Give me an agenda or I’m not going to sit there, because if I don’t know why we are in the meeting, then there is no reason for a meeting,” he commented. Annette catino, executive director of the QualCare Alliance Network, told The New York Times.

Jobs also believed that meetings are usually most effective when they are brief. Our attention span and mental stamina tend to have problems when meetings go on for a long time.

Business magazine Fast company reported that it is known that Sheryl sandberg, Meta’s director of operations, sometimes wraps up meetings that were scheduled to last an hour in 10 minutes if you feel like everything is done.

