Study reveals how many hours you spent on your cell phone in 2021

You know it’s going to take a while. First you check that there is a good internet connection; Then you settle into your bed or on the couch in a position that you can maintain for a long time. You grab your cell phone, open TikTok, Instagram or whatever social network you want, and you start to (doom) scrolling. Without realizing it, you have been more than two hours watching videos of people packing their fridge, you gossiped about why Sultana said she’s no longer in a relationship, you checked your favorite celebrity’s feed for the tenth time, and you even explored new apps to download.

However. Are you worried about spending so much time on your cell phone? Maybe yes, but you are not alone, as a study has revealed that most of the population (those with a mobile device and internet access), he spends more than a third of his day stuck on his cell phone browsing between apps… and downloading them. If you feel identified, then keep reading because things get interesting.

More than a third of your day on the cell phone

Your mom is right when she tells you that you keep looking at your cell phone. And even if you get angry, it is important to recognize it. According to the report known as State of Mobile, in 2021 the people who belong to the 10 largest mobile markets in the world, they spent 7 minutes out of every 10 minutes browsing social media. In other words, if you spend 10 minutes on your cell phone, you spend 7 minutes watching videos, photos and giving likes.

TikTok was the most visited page of 2021 (HERE the complete list), but not only that, it was also the most downloaded app Worldwide. In terms of apps, people invested in it 4.8 hours of your day browsing for apps. Just as they read it. Just looking for apps to see where they spent their time because one thing is to look for it, and another to use it.

Did you download many apps in the year?

This study revealed that Brazil and Indonesia are the countries that spend the most on their cell phones with a total of 5.4 hours a day. While the United States spends 4.2 hours of its day on the same issue and the United Kingdom only 4 hours. Based on figures from previous years, International numbers have risen 30 percent compared to, for example, 2019.

The interesting thing about these numbers is that people are not only willing to invest their time looking for apps, but they are also not afraid to invest in them. In 2021, people spent nearly $ 170 billion downloading apps; that means they put 32 thousand dollars a minute between iOS, some app stores (Android) approved in China and Google Play, with a growth of 19 percent.

But why the excessive growth? Well, this same report also indicates that In 2021, more than 2 million applications were launched between gaming, finance, social networks, food and drink, and shopping. Among the industries that registered the most growth, is gaming on mobile devices … just in case.