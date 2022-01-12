Tecatito Corona did not leave FC Porto for France for an unusual reason

Tecatito Corona surprised fans in Mexico after the reason why he did not leave FC Porto for a club in France was revealed.

January 11, 2022 5:45 p.m.

Tecatito Corona was one of the players indicated in the transfer market to leave FC Porto and was close to reinforcing one of the clubs in France, although an unusual reason ended up stopping the operation.

The Mexican winger was surprised in this window of the transfer market when he received an offer from Ligue 1 to leave in these weeks for a French club and be one of the leading pieces in the tournament.

However, in the last hours the reason why his arrival at Olympique de Lyon did not finalize and thus make his jump to another team in the Old Continent.

According to L’Équipe, Tecatito Corona could not specify his arrival at the French institution due to the high salary demands to take over his services for the remainder of the season in Ligue 1.

This information was taken up by the Portuguese media, which pointed out that the salary demands of the former Rayados de Monterrey player ended up making the negotiations unbearable and the talks were put aside.

Now, Tecatito Corona will continue in the group of Blue dragons until the end of the season waiting to help Sergio Conçeiçao cover absences due to injury in the squad.