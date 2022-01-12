Tecatito Corona has very advanced talks with Seville

In this winter transfer market there is a very high probability that a Mexican will change teams in Europe. Is about Jesus Manuel Corona, who is aimed to reinforce Sevilla of Spain, a club that is run by an old acquaintance from Tecatito, Julen Lopetegui, who had him at FC Porto.

It would be a matter of days for the Tecatito I left Portuguese football, well sources close to Mediotiempo confirmed that the negotiations are advanced for the Mexican to emigrate in this same month of January.

This is how the negotiation between Seville and Tecatito goes

Corona’s contract with Porto expires in June of this yearHe has not wanted to renew and that is why the negotiation is progressing, he is a player like Lopetegui, who already directed him in Portugal, and also has a Portuguese passport, so he would count as a community.

Although on other occasions the name of Jesús Manuel has been linked with the Seville entity, the factor of the contract that is about to expire makes this the most feasible occasion for me to emigrate. The talks progress steadily and stealthily, so as not to arouse curiosity in more teams that might be interested in the Mexican.

Corona has played for Porto since 2015, where he arrived just when Lopetegui was the coach and in that club he has been League Champion twice, Cup Champion once, in addition to having two Portuguese Super Cups.

Sevilla would be the third team in Europe for Tecatito, who left Rayados de Monterrey in 2013 to play for Twente in the Netherlands, where he remained until 2015.

Currently, Corona does not pass his best moment in terms of minutes with Porto, he has 378 in the League. Being an element that can play as a winger and winger, opened the possibility of being in Sevilla more, which in recent years had other Mexicans like Miguel Layún and Javier Hernández.

Tecatito was close to Lyon

The AC Milan At the time it was the loudest team to sign the World Cup player for Mexico in Russia 2018, and even in this passing market was close to Lyon of FranceHowever, French media assured that everything fell due to their high claims.

To