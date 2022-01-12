Teddy Balkind, the young ice hockey player who died after being slit with a skate – Prensa Libre

Balkind, who was playing at St. Luke’s in New Canaan, fell to the ice as a result of a pitch from the game in his game against Brunswick School, Greenwich.

Sports in the United States are shocked by the death of Teddy Balkind, a 16-year-old ice hockey player who was accidentally slit his throat by an opponent’s skate in a game between two Connecticut schools.

While I was on the ice Another player, who was close to him and could not stop in time, collided with Balkind and inflicted a fatal wound on his neck with one of his skates.

After the collision, the game was suspended. The boy’s father, who was present, saw how the school’s medical staff rushed to help him.

Balkind was immediately taken to Greenwich Hospital, where he died of injuries caused by the implement to his neck.

“Our community is in mourning,” St. Luke’s school principal Mark Davis told US news networks.

“We have lost a young man in a tragic accident. Both St. Luke’s School and Brunswick School are shocked as we work to support our students and families. St. Luke’s goal at this time is to care for our devastated community. Thank you for your concern and for respecting our need to grieve ”, he explained.