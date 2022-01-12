Teddy Balkind, the young ice hockey player who died after being slit with a skate – Prensa Libre

Sports in the United States are shocked by the death of Teddy Balkind, a 16-year-old ice hockey player who was accidentally slit his throat by an opponent’s skate in a game between two Connecticut schools.
Balkind, who was playing at St. Luke’s in New Canaan, fell to the ice as a result of a pitch from the game in his game against Brunswick School, Greenwich.
While I was on the ice Another player, who was close to him and could not stop in time, collided with Balkind and inflicted a fatal wound on his neck with one of his skates.
After the collision, the game was suspended. The boy’s father, who was present, saw how the school’s medical staff rushed to help him.
Balkind was immediately taken to Greenwich Hospital, where he died of injuries caused by the implement to his neck.
“Our community is in mourning,” St. Luke’s school principal Mark Davis told US news networks.
“We have lost a young man in a tragic accident. Both St. Luke’s School and Brunswick School are shocked as we work to support our students and families. St. Luke’s goal at this time is to care for our devastated community. Thank you for your concern and for respecting our need to grieve ”, he explained.
Brunswick School principal Thomas Philip described the incident as an “unimaginable tragedy.”
The Yale Hockey Family mourns the loss of high school player Teddy Balkind. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family as well as the St. Lukes and Brunswick Schools.
#sticksoutforteddy | #ThisIsYale pic.twitter.com/kBv8WZdWjK
– Yale Men’s Hockey (@YaleMHockey) January 8, 2022
In a statement he added: “Tragedies like this are difficult to process and impossible to understand. We will do everything we can in the coming days and weeks to help and support those in our community and in the St. Luke’s community. “
Cam Atkinson shows his love and support to Teddy Balkind’s family & community.
Teddy, a 10th grader, tragically died after sustaining a severe cut in his upper-body by a skate after falling down on the ice.#SticksOutForTeddy pic.twitter.com/lJltCA8zNW
– Flyers Nation (@FlyersNation) January 7, 2022
The National Hockey League, the professional ice hockey league of North America, showed its dismay on its social networks and regretted that the accident claimed the life of the young player, who in addition to practicing that sport also excelled in mountain biking and sports. art.
God no. Taken way to early. Sending all the love and condolences to the family, teammates and loved ones of Teddy 😢❤️ #SticksOutForTeddy
I also pray there is counseling available for those who need help getting through this tragedy 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Ik7ZjLSp7T
– Chris Mason (@ cmace30) January 8, 2022
#SticksOutForTeddy is the supportive Twitter hashtag for the young gamer family. It features photos of NHL teams and players, as well as fans, showing their photos outside Balkind’s memorial homes and buildings.
The NHL mourns the passing of Teddy Balkind. #sticksoutforTeddy pic.twitter.com/qXQp6yQxZc
– NHL (@NHL) January 8, 2022
This episode is dedicated to Teddy Balkind and the entire Balkind family #RIPTeddy #SticksOutForTeddy ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/QOwt9isCBw
– Spittin ‘Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 11, 2022