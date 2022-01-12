‘Thank you for the goal of the Novena’; Cruz Azul says goodbye to Cabecita

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.01.2022 13:28:20





One of the title emblems that broke a curse of more than 23 years is gone. On Tuesday the departure of Jonathan Rodríguez to Saudi Arabia, so that Cruz Azul dedicated an emotional farewell to the Uruguayan striker, who with a goal delivered the long-awaited championship to the institution on May 30, 2021.

Through social networks, The Machine uploaded a last interview with Cabecita Rodríguez, who explained why leaving the club with which he achieved glory in Liga MX less than a year ago, thanking all those who have sheltered him since his arrival in Mexico City.

“I approached the directive to make them feel that I had completed my cycle at the club and wanted to go out. The truth is that the decision cost me a lot of work because I was very happy, I felt very good, loved by the people and I am grateful for the new opportunity that they are giving me, “said the South American.

“It’s been three years since I was here and I always felt very loved by people and my colleagues, all the ones I had. I had many close people, friends who have treated me in the best way and that is why I am very happy to have worn this shirt “.

The goal of Cabecita that gave the ninth to Azul

In his farewell, it was inevitable to remember that match at the Azteca Stadium against Santos Laguna in which -at times- the ghosts of the “Cruzazuleadas” seemed to reappear with Diego Valdés’ global draw, however, Cabecita was the historical hero and that will mark him for life.

“Yes, it is the most important goal of my career because I had never scored one in a Final Final. I was very happy because achieving this title after so many years at the club is something I will never forget (…) I always look at it before I sleep, I start to see some memories and it is inevitable to get excited, “he said.

Although that annotation is the most decisive in his time as a Cementer, he confesses that his favorite goal was scored by America in the 5-2 win “when I hit the ball at Ochoa when he comes out, that’s my favorite.”