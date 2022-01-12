The creator of the seat belt will make the world’s first 100% autonomous vehicle

In 1959, an engineer named Nils bohlin, part of the technical staff of the Swedish company Volvo, invented the seat belt of three points. Since then, millions of lives have been saved thanks to the seat belt, and thanks to the Swedes decided to release the patent so that other brands could increase occupant safety using that device.

Now, more than 60 years after that Volvo gesture for humanity, is again the Swedish brand, the one that announces that it is very close to making the first car for private use, which will have a Level 4 autonomous driving system, that is, it will not require human intervention.

Of course is not the first to talk about this unsupervised mobility, because Tesla has already done it, Sling also with your model Legend, and recently Mercedes Benz, you have received approval to use your system Drive Pilot on certain sections of motorways in Germany. But all these systems are Level 3, which means that they can be driven alone, but they need a person sitting behind the wheel to intervene in certain situations, or to resume command when those sectors previously scanned by your system have been traveled and the journey continues through others in which autonomous driving is not allowed.

But Volvo is one step ahead. Your system unsupervised autonomous driving Ride Pilot, you will be equipping your new generation of Electric SUV, which are initially marketed in the state of California, where the Autonomous driving is authorized to be used. After his possible name was leaked a few weeks ago, Volvo claims that its Embla model, which will replace the XC90, become the first car that can be used Unsupervised.

Wireless security updates, five radars, eight cameras, sixteen sensors ultrasonics, software developed jointly with the company Zenseact and a Iris LiDAR sensor of Vanguard , are the excuses that the Swedes make to ensure that the Volvo embla it can handle itself.

Once its safety has been verified in that North American state, first on highways, and then in more complex areas, Volvo wants to extend it to the rest of the US and Europe, where tests are currently being carried out in some undeveloped areas of the Swedish road network.

Unlike cars that can be viewed all over the world with cameras for driving assistance, the Volvo Embla has an arsenal of devices on top of the windshield.

Always prominent as a brand that thought above all things about safety, Volvo wants to pioneer a new scale of technological development. For that reason, and once the security tests have been completed, the Ride Pilot will be available as an additional subscription to your vehicles. That is a way to control its use and eventually to be able to intervene if necessary with an interruption of that subscription. Taking the step to cars without direct human supervision is a step that cannot be failed.

As he said Ödgärd Anderson, CEO of the company, “Delivering a new safety standard for the industry requires a level of rigorous testing and verification that will expand globally. Zenseact AD software plays a key role in this new standard and on the path to zero accidents. “

