The end of Beddit marks the way for an Apple Watch Series 8 with improved sleep monitoring

Apple acquired Beddit in mid-2017. It brought with it expert sleep monitoring talent and a bedside accessory that helped collect data on what our bodies do while we sleep. About five years later, the company has decided stop selling the product in your online store.

If we search for the Beddit sleep monitor in the Apple Store in the United States, the product no longer exists. We can find it in Spain, but we cannot buy it as it is listed as out of stock. If we look to buy it from the official Beddit website, we get another link that no longer works. Apple has decided that the public should forget about this brand, and that may be a sign.

More sensors, or simply more autonomy



The Beddit sensor is still present in the Spanish Apple Store, but it is out of stock.

The Apple Watch is capable of monitoring our sleep hours, but in a rather basic way if we compare it with other third-party applications. Maybe the Apple Watch Series 8 is preparing to take the reins of what Beddit’s sensors were doing, or there may be a new Apple-branded accessory to make that easier.

There is still not too much specificity about what we will see in the Apple Watch Series 8: there is talk of a redesign that we should have seen with the current Series 7 and the possibility of new sensors, although that is precisely what Mark Gurman contradicts in his latest reports.

Anyway nothing too advanced is needed to better monitor our sleep– Applications use microphones and motion sensors to achieve this. And it’s something that Apple Watch (and iPhone) already have. Or perhaps what is really lacking is more autonomy that covers the greater consumption that comes from the most intense use of these sensors.

These are things only Apple Park engineers know. But the decision to kill Beddit just now is already a sign that something can replace it in a matter of months.