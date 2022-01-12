The first female chief of the NYPD swore in, with tough challenges ahead

The new police chief pondered that she has “the privilege of being here and ready to work!”

Sewell became the 45th commissioner of the largest police force in the United States and previously served as a chief of detectives in the Nassau County Police Department, where she served for 25 years.

He chose Edward Caban, a former commanding officer of the Harlem district, to be his second in command.

Sewell rises to the top security post in the city after being selected by New York’s new mayor, Democrat Eric Adams, who also took office today in Times Square.

Both Sewell and Adams, who was sworn in minutes before as the new mayor, will have to deal with an increase in firearms and violent crime, which has increased in the last two years of the pandemic.

“We want to do gun interdiction, we want to make anti-gun units, we want to do all kinds of things that we can use to stop the violence in the city.”, Sewell told NBC News New York shortly after taking the oath, according to the ANSA news agency.

By electing Sewell, Adams kept his campaign promise to hand over the office to a woman.

It also included five women as vice mayors.

The last African-American person to head the New York Police Department was Lee Brown in 1990, and prior to him Benjamin Ward served in 1980.

According to Adams, the increase in cases of violence and gun crime is based on the growth of poverty, especially in Brooklyn and Queens.

Another point that he highlighted is the increase in cases of racial injustice, in which police officers were involved.

New York City is also dealing with an influx of new coronavirus infections driven by the Omicron variant.