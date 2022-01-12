The first symptom of the Omicron variant, according to doctors – Telemundo New York (47)

CHICAGO, Illinois – If you have been exposed to COVID-19 and are waiting for symptoms to appear, what are some of the first signs that you may have been infected? It is a question that many are asking as the contagions of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continue in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently updated its recommendations on isolations and quarantines, which now depend on whether or not a person has symptoms of the virus.

WHAT ARE THE FIRST SYMPTOMS OF THE OMICRON VARIANT?

A sore throat is one of the first reported symptoms, particularly in mild infections of the disease, according to Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health.

“Especially in people that we identify as mild cases, we are definitely seeing a sore throat as one of the indicators,” Arwady explained.

The doctor said that people with symptoms similar to the flu or a common cold assume they have COVID-19 “until they prove otherwise.”

“Even if it’s just a sore throat, it doesn’t matter how mild it is. What I tell myself is that if they are sick or a little sick to stay home until they can prove with a home test that it is not COVID-19, ”said Arwady.

OTHER POSSIBLE SYMPTOMS AFTER BEING EXPOSED TO OMICRON

Most people, especially those who are vaccinated or who have already received the booster, experience symptoms similar to those of the flu or a cold.

Dr. Katherine Poehling, a virologist, told NBC News that coughing, congestion, runny nose and fatigue appear to be symptoms of an Omicron variant contagion; Unlike the symptoms of the Delta variant, with Ómicron the infections would not lose smell or taste.

It is a combination of the Delta and Omnicron variants which was first detected in Cyprus.

“They may just feel like they have a cold. That’s good because they are not getting seriously ill and overwhelming healthcare systems, but the concern is that they have the potential to spread the disease to others, “Arwady said.

Those who do experience more serious symptoms, including fever and shortness of breath, are unvaccinated people, Arwady added.

ALL THE SYMPTOMS OF COVID-19, ACCORDING TO THE CDC